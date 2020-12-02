Bus Guardian, Here Comes the Bus apps adopted by I-SS

CalAmp , a global technology solutions pioneer, announced that the Iredell-Statesville School District joins more than a dozen other North Carolina school districts by onboarding technology to help its schools more intelligently manage the threat of COVID-19 and provide safer and more convenient school bus experiences.

The school district is adopting COVID-19-focused Bus Guardian, which delivers contact tracing, hygiene verification and driver wellness checks. The integrated software and hardware solution allows a school administrator to create instant reports of each student’s bus ridership history, and the enhanced trip inspection module tracks bus hygiene activities across its entire fleet.

“We are investing in contact tracing capabilities in our buildings, so we know we need it in our buses, too. It will continue to play a significant role in keeping students and staff safe and keeping our schools open,” said Dr. Jeff James, superintendent for Iredell-Statesville Schools. “We recognize how this technology can keep students safe and improve our transportation efficiency.”

In addition to Bus Guardian, the school district has adopted North America’s leading school bus tracking app, Here Comes The Bus, to ensure students and families enjoy safer and more convenient school bus experiences.