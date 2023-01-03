Burst pipe damages dorm at Fifth Street Ministries, displacing five families

A burst pipe couldn't have come at a worse time for Fifth Street Ministries, and not because it happened on Christmas Day.

The shelter was already at capacity before a pipe in the ceiling of one of its dorms broke last Sunday evening. The dorm housed five families, said Executive Director Michele Knapp.

"It couldn't have happened at a worse time," Knapp said. "For the five families, it was pretty tough on them, having a fun Christmas Day and then having to pack up all their stuff."

Knapp said that when she first was called about the pipe, she thought it was just a sprinkler head break, something Fifth Street had dealt with before. But once she got there, it was clear the problem was much larger.

Roughly 8,000 square feet of the facility, which housed roughly 25 people at the time in a space that also included bathrooms, a playroom, as well as a separate part Fifth Street uses as quarantine areas, and a room for special health care needs, was damaged.

The families affected have been in a hotel since Christmas, which solves the short-term problem, but Knapp said as they assess the damage and see how much insurance will cover, it will likely be costly and interfere with their day-to-day mission. Knapp said they aren't taking in any more families at this time and will refer them to nearby shelters but will continue with its services otherwise.

The initial work already began to repair the damage, but how long it will be before they can reopen the affected areas is unknown at this time, according to Knapp.

The ceiling throughout the dorm had holes in the roof from water damage and several walls have already been completely ripped out. Nearly two feet of drywall from the floor up was been removed throughout that section of the building.

The timing wasn't just unfortunate due to the holidays. A separate plumbing issue closed two bathrooms and will likely require extensive work to fix, Knapp said.

The required repairs mean Fifth Street Ministries could use help, both financially and from skilled laborers, Knapp said.

For those looking to help, email Knapp at mknapp@fifthstreetministries.com or Sherry Ingalls at contact@fifthstreetministries.com or call 704-872-4045.