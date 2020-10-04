Burris' shares how faith sustained him

Jack Burris was sitting in a car outside an old country church in the mountains of western North Carolina. The pastor’s sermon had an impact. He was wrestling with the Holy Spirit when the pastor stopped and said, “Son, you need Jesus.” Although Jack was destined to live the life of a modern-day Job, the faith found that day would see him through.
You will find this story and much more in Statesville author Jack Burris’ second book titled "A Ride on a River of Memories, One Last Canoe Ride". This is a follow-up to his popular initial book, "A River of Memories from the Mountains and the 50s".
The first book was a collection of memories about growing up in the Western North Carolina Mountains during the 1950s. It centered around his life’s memories and covered the whole range of experiences and emotions. Those readers who were encouraged and uplifted by his writings asked Burris to share more.
This second book is a similar collection of easy reading short chapters but is more personal and goes much deeper. In this book, Burris shares how his faith sustained him through a life of many tragedies.
Perhaps his greatest tribulation was receiving the tragic news his wife would die without a heart transplant. That was followed by great elation and hope after a successful heart transplant but finally ended in the devastating loss of her to infection.
An unthinkable tragedy to anyone is the loss of a child and Jack has lost four -- two to diabetes, one to cancer and another at birth. He also lost a brother to murder.
A few years ago, and after remarrying a wonderful woman, Jack was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest which left him essentially dead for 23 minutes. By a miraculous chain of events, which Jack credits to God, Burris completely recovered and even pours concrete projects in his mid-70s.
Despite the tragic chapters, most of this book is comprised of fun, positive, and inspiring stories about growing up and living. It is a book about enjoying life and not about enduring life.
Burris would quickly point out the central theme of this book is faith. A faith he found a long time ago beside an old country church. A faith that continues to guide and inspire him through each day.
“Life causes many heartaches and sorrows. We can dwell on those times and be miserable but for most of us there are many more good times and memoires. I believe life is good, love never changes and each day is a gift from God,” said Burris. “We choose each morning how we feel, and I choose joy.”
Burris lives with his wife, Gerri, in West Iredell. He has a son, James, and grandchildren Ashley and Jesse.
The book is $13.50 on Amazon and $4.50 on Kindle. It makes a great Christmas present.
Tim Dearman is the retired publisher of the Record & Landmark.
