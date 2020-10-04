Burris' shares how faith sustained him

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An unthinkable tragedy to anyone is the loss of a child and Jack has lost four -- two to diabetes, one to cancer and another at birth. He also lost a brother to murder.

A few years ago, and after remarrying a wonderful woman, Jack was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest which left him essentially dead for 23 minutes. By a miraculous chain of events, which Jack credits to God, Burris completely recovered and even pours concrete projects in his mid-70s.

Despite the tragic chapters, most of this book is comprised of fun, positive, and inspiring stories about growing up and living. It is a book about enjoying life and not about enduring life.

Burris would quickly point out the central theme of this book is faith. A faith he found a long time ago beside an old country church. A faith that continues to guide and inspire him through each day.

“Life causes many heartaches and sorrows. We can dwell on those times and be miserable but for most of us there are many more good times and memoires. I believe life is good, love never changes and each day is a gift from God,” said Burris. “We choose each morning how we feel, and I choose joy.”

Burris lives with his wife, Gerri, in West Iredell. He has a son, James, and grandchildren Ashley and Jesse.

The book is $13.50 on Amazon and $4.50 on Kindle. It makes a great Christmas present.

Tim Dearman is the retired publisher of the Record & Landmark.