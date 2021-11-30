Burning ban issued for Iredell County

Burning will be banned within 100 feet of a building starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Iredell County fire marshal and the N.C. Forest Service have ordered.

The ban includes unincorporated areas of Iredell County and the towns of Harmony, Troutman and Love Valley. It remains in effect until further notice.

Outside of the 100-foot boundary, burning remains under Forest Service jurisdiction.

Authority for the ban comes from Chapter 3, Section 307.1.1 of the N.C. Fire Code. Anyone in violation of the ban will be ordered to extinguish the fire and could be issued a citation by the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The ban includes burning of leaves, branches and other vegetation and the use of recreational fires, bonfires and outdoor fireplaces. It does not apply to cooking fires such as grills or outdoor cookers.

It remains illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, newspaper, plastics or other non-vegetation materials. Residents also should be especially careful with potential fire sources such as discarded smoking materials, sparks from lawn equipment and exhaust components such as catalytic converters on automobiles.

The state issued a statewide burning ban Monday.

For information or questions about the local ban, call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 704-878-3035.