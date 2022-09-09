 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences

Britain Queen Washington

A person signs a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

 Associated Press

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96.

“Queen Elizabeth was an iconic leader and the face of the United Kingdom for the past 70 years and it is important that we provide the community with an avenue to share their thoughts, sympathies and well-wishes,” said Will Troutman, general manager at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.

Availability

The Book of Condolences will be available to the public beginning on Monday at 9 a.m. at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, located at 705 Davie Ave. in Statesville, until 4:30 p.m. It will be available Monday through Friday until the mourning period for the Queen ends, seven days following her funeral rites.

