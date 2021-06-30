 Skip to main content
Bump in the road: Statesville installs pair of speed humps around Mitchell
Bump in the road: Statesville installs pair of speed humps around Mitchell

Speed humps were installed in Statesville by Maymead at a cost of $5,000.

Speed humps were installed near Mitchell Community College. 

 Ben Gibson

Mitchell Community College students and others will hopefully be a little safer after the city installed a pair of speed humps on Mulberry Street.

One speed hump is located about 120 feet north of the intersection of Mulberry and Broad streets. A second speed hump is located about 80 feet south of the intersection of Mulberry and Broad streets.

Mitchell College students make up much of the pedestrian traffic around the school. Even though the speed limit on Mulberry Street, between West End Avenue and West Front Street, is currently 25 miles per hour, the city and the North Carolina Department of Transportation have studied the area looking for ways to slow down the traffic.

The city believes that the speed humps will help maintain safe speeds in this area. Maymead installed the humps at a cost of $5,000.

