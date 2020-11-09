BUILDING BLOCKS: Lowe’s and Mooresville police partnership continues to grow

The stage where the two stood was filled with a variety of items and McFarland then turned to point out the shop vacuum, flashlights, bolt cutters, compressor, generator, ladders and much more, which were being donated to the police department.

“We know (these items) will come in handy as you take care of the residents of this community,” McFarland said.

Not only did Lowe’s share items that would help the police in their work but also help them take care of themselves as well has he pointed out a new Weber grill.

“We know that you all work long hours. We’ve got to take care of our police officers,” McFarland shared. He concluded by noting that “more than anything, we are proud to stand behind our men and women in law enforcement. We are proud to stand behind the Mooresville Police Department.”

Campurciani expressed his thanks to Lowe’s as he said, “we are very fortunate to have many give, but with Lowe’s it really is a partnership. Lowe’s has been great to the community and police department. Lowe’s has always been a class act. Thank you so much.”

It was also noted at this particular time that the K-9’s training was taking place at the corporate offices, another example of the company reaching out to partner and help the department.