BUILDING BLOCKS: Lowe’s and Mooresville police partnership continues to grow

Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mooresville knows about building, not only in the physical sense with wood, hammer and nails, but also about building relationships in the community by sharing, caring and giving.
The local company has been building a partnership with the Mooresville Police Department for months, and on Oct. 28, that partnership grew. In a special presentation that was made to the police department, Division Director for Asset Protection and Operations Todd Isenhour said, “Today’s event is going to build on our relationship.”
For quite some time, the Mooresville Police Department and Lowe’s Home Improvement have been working on building a community partnership,” said Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, and “this has come to fruition with an event at the River Highway Lowe’s.”
The partnership all began when Lowe’s contacted Harding last summer and “expressed interest in forming a partnership with the Mooresville Police Department,” Harding said. Lowe’s officials met with him and Chief Ron Campurciani in June where Harding shared a presentation on the police’s community outreach activities and “we discussed ways we could further reach out and help the community,” he said.
“I took the ball and ran with it,” Harding noted as he mentioned that he talked with Lowe’s officials many times.
The result of this community partnership was witnessed at the Wednesday event with Lowe’s making a “gracious donation to our department through our partnership” said Harding. “The donated items are well in excess of $7,000 and will make it much easier for our officers to do their job.”
Attending the event were a group of Lowe’s management including Joe McFarland, executive vice-president of Lowe’s stores, Vinny Scalese, senior vice-president of store operations, Isenhour, Todd Zachary, Jason Major, Ellis Clark and local store managers, Cory Calloway and Jake Rollings, along with members of the Mooresville Police Department and town officials. Socially distanced and with masks, the group gathered at the Lowe’s Home Improvement location on River Highway in Mooresville to make the presentation.
Following a welcome by Isenhour, he introduced McFarland who made the official presentation to Campurciani noting that “since Lowe’s corporate office relocated here in Mooresville, we have had a special relationship with the Mooresville Police Department, but nothing like what we are going to encounter here today,” said McFarland.
He talked about the times we have been going through with the pandemic and how “people are in need today more than ever. We are proud as a company as we have already committed over $700 million in relief to our communities, our front line associates and today with the Mooresville Police Department, it’s just another way that we continue to cement our commitment in our relationship with our cities and communities that we operate in.”
The stage where the two stood was filled with a variety of items and McFarland then turned to point out the shop vacuum, flashlights, bolt cutters, compressor, generator, ladders and much more, which were being donated to the police department.
“We know (these items) will come in handy as you take care of the residents of this community,” McFarland said.
Not only did Lowe’s share items that would help the police in their work but also help them take care of themselves as well has he pointed out a new Weber grill.
“We know that you all work long hours. We’ve got to take care of our police officers,” McFarland shared. He concluded by noting that “more than anything, we are proud to stand behind our men and women in law enforcement. We are proud to stand behind the Mooresville Police Department.”
Campurciani expressed his thanks to Lowe’s as he said, “we are very fortunate to have many give, but with Lowe’s it really is a partnership. Lowe’s has been great to the community and police department. Lowe’s has always been a class act. Thank you so much.”
It was also noted at this particular time that the K-9’s training was taking place at the corporate offices, another example of the company reaching out to partner and help the department.
Looking at the items on the stage, Campurciani said, “This is a great donation, a continuation of what goes on all the time.”
As a thank you for all they have done for the department, Harding passed along a plaque which they in turn presented to McFarland.
McFarland expressed his thanks for the gift as he said, “this means the world to us to have this partnership.”
On behalf of the mayor, who was unable to attend the event, and the other members of the town board, Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls shared “heartfelt thanks” to Lowe’s. “You are a pillar of the community.”
Before the event concluded, there was one final special presentation that was made, and that was the gifting of a store vest to the chief. Even though it was framed, he was encouraged by Isenhour to take it out when he wanted and put it on and drop by the store anytime to lend a hand.
“The event was outstanding and I have had nothing but positive feedback from everyone,” said Harding. “This is a testament to the great work that everyone at the police department does every day and is why I am so proud of them.”
When speaking of the event, Town Manager Randy Hemann said that this “is another way of seeing commitment with Lowe’s. We talk regularly with Lowe’s,” he noted. (This day) “is one more way to see how great a partner they are.”
“We love to support our community and partnership of our community,” said store manager Calloway. “It means a lot to have police support.”
Store manager Rollings noted how just recently the “police department was available immediately with a need” the store had. “Lowe’s has shown we are passionate about the partnership with the police department and first responders,” said Rollings. “We are happy to be able to support with a donation like this
