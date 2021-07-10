Building a foundation: Being a foster parent offers challenges and rewards

The idea of fostering a child is certainly not something taken lightly, but Sara Dillon of the Children’s Hope Alliance said it’s important to remember you don’t have to be a perfect parent to foster a child.
It starts with a conversation, Dillon said. “People think about becoming a foster parent, but don’t know where to start.”
One of Dillon’s roles as a recruiter and trainer for the Children’s Hope Alliance is starting those conversations to begin the process of becoming a foster parent.
Dillon said people don’t always realize the need for foster homes and are simply unaware of how many homes are needed for the more than 17,000 children in foster care in the state of North Carolina.
In Iredell County, there were 288 kids in foster care in 2019, according to statistics from NC Child provided by Jen Murphy, the communications director of the Children’s Hope Alliance. That number hasn’t dropped below 280 over the last years, meaning roughly 1 in 100 kids in the county are in foster care over the past decade. Compared to local counties, that’s more than the similarly sized counties of Alamance (152 in foster care) and Davidson (268), but less than Catawba’s 496 children in foster care.
For the Children’s Hope Alliance, it’s about reminding people they don’t have to be perfect parents, just ones ready to put in the effort and love needed.
“Sometimes people forget the part they’re just normal kids. Yes they’ve had trauma, yes they have behaviors and emotions as a result of that trauma,” Dillion said. “But they’re also kids that go to school, want to play sports, who like to dance, they’re funny… they’re just your normal kids that have an extra piece that they need to work on.”
Dillon said whether it’s word of mouth from foster parents or the Children’s Hope Alliance’s efforts to advertise and raise awareness, starting the conversation is the first step with potential foster parents.
The Copfer family
One of those families that have opened their home is Leigh and Floyd Copfer, who have parented their current foster child for more than three years along with two other children.
Leigh said that for them, along with all the regular parts of parenting, they make sure their child knows they’re a member of their family and point them in the right direction. But it’s been a learning experience for them as well as foster parents.
“You don’t really realize really what it’s about until you get your first child in your home. He came with a lot of trauma and a lot of past trauma issues in his life so we’ve just really tried to work with him, understanding that he’s loved and valued,” Leigh said.
Along with the love, the Copfers work to build a foundation for their child. As active church members, Leigh said their Christian faith plays a large role in that, but working with their child from an 11-year-old until now has provided examples of healthy relationships in their child’s life was one of the first steps.“One of the things that we have found with fostering children is the simple foundation that the majority of parents lay down for their children at a young age is not usually done when they go into foster care,” Leigh said. That’s to be expected with the trauma a child has faced in their young lives, but an important first step none the less, Leigh said. “Those are really the big obstacles that we have found that we come up against is because they’re in such a survival mode for so long in their life that it’s hard to kind of let those guards down and be willing to trust and learn the things that they need to learn to be able to go out into the world and be successful.”
But while there are challenges, part of how that is done, Leigh said, is the examples set as they’re brought into the home and join with the family in the regular parts of life. She said grace is one of the most important tools for her and reminding herself that there’s a reason why it’s hard for a foster child to trust them as a parent.
“One of the most important things that we’ve learned is, they want them to be a part of something, but they just don’t know how,” Leigh said. “If you allow their behaviors to keep you from bringing them into the family, that’s doing a disservice to the child.”
She said the same standards are there for their foster child as their other children; it’s simply a matter of taking the time and effort to meet them where they are at.
“The thing that helps the most part is making them a part of your family. They know that they’re in foster care, but that doesn’t mean they need to be reminded of it every day of their life. They just want to be normal, regular kids,” Leigh said.
Leigh said the Children’s Hope Alliance helped paint a picture of what foster parenting would be like, but said the change in family dynamics is something you can prepare for but won’t fully understand until it happens. Whether it was their other two children playing the role of older brothers or previously, when a boy and girl were placed in their home, adjusting to the changing dynamics in the home, understanding every child is different is important.
And remembering that the child may exit their home for another family — biological, adopted, or otherwise — is another dynamic but one they also view through the lens of their faith.
“It’s hard, you get emotionally attached to these children, you love them and care for them. You try to be there for them every single day or whatever needs they have,” Leigh said. “But Floyd and I have always felt like from the beginning that this is kind of our ministry. We want to help as many kids as we can and plant seeds of the Lord in them. So we feel like that the Lord places every child in this home for a reason for however long they’re here.”
She said they catch snippets of one of the first foster children on Facebook, but there is the reality that you may not speak with them again. Both Leigh and Dillon discussed how co-parenting among reunified and foster families is encouraged. Leigh said they are open to being there for help to the child and parents, but understand the dynamics of the relationship can be fraught.
Ultimately, though, the goal is to help a child mature and be ready for adulthood as productive members of the community, no matter what role they will play after being the child’s foster parents.
“The kids are basically our future and if they’re not taught to be respectful people and how to have healthy relationships. You just want to be part of the solution,” Floyd said.
Becoming a foster parent
Once those conversations Dillon has with potential parents go beyond a passing interest, her job becomes knocking down misconceptions as they begin their path to becoming a foster parent.
She said people think they don’t qualify to be a foster parent for reasons like not owning their own home, not having experience as a parent, financial reasons, or a host of other understandable concerns.
“That holds them back sometimes, worrying that they don’t meet the requirements, so it is a process of walking them through and getting them comfortable with the idea,” Dillon said. “But we start every person that wants to be a foster parent, wants to adopt, with pre-service training. That’s 30 hours of training. By the end of that, or midway through, you know this is what you want to do.”
Dillon said starting the training doesn’t commit them to anything, but it will make clear what fostering or adopting will look like to a potential parent.
The 10-class, 30-hour training addresses the trauma that a foster child might be dealing with, what that looks like, and the skills potential parents will need.
Dillon said they encourage people to start an application on www.childrenshopealliance.org so that people can begin to learn what goes into the process.
One of the misconceptions Dillon hopes to clear up for people is that while any foster child will have a certain level of trauma from the events of their lives, there are different levels of care needed for different children.
Dillon said it’s understandable to picture worst-case scenarios, but that it’s important to remember despite what a child might have been through, they’ve got the same concerns, hopes and dreams as any other child.
For the Children’s Hope Alliance, Dillon said it’s important to get people qualified that have a real interest in foster parenting so that when the moment is right for them to become a foster parent, they’re ready for a child to join their home.
“You don’t just attend the class and get a child. It’s a pretty lengthy process,” Dillon said.
