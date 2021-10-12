Budd, McHenry announce $21.2M grant for Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) announced a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant for Iredell-Statesville Schools. Both congressmen represent parts of Iredell County.

The federal dollars come from the Department of Education’s Teacher and School Leader (TSL) Incentive Grant Program and would allow Iredell-Statesville Schools to implement the STRIVE Program (Supporting Teachers and Redesigning Incentives using Value-added measures of Effectiveness). This initiative would facilitate incentive-based compensation for teachers in high-need schools.

The project will reach 12 high-need schools with free-and reduced-lunch rates over 50% impacting 5,673 students, 474 teachers, 12 principals, 16 assistant principals, four content coaches and seven instructional facilitators.

The project’s vision is to increase student academic achievement and improve equitable access to effective educators in high-need schools.

STRIVE will emphasize evidence-based activities to address the needs of the target population through the intersection and cumulative effect of four core strategies: recruit, prepare/support, lead, and reward.