Buck's Beans are 'handmade with love'

Ethiopia remains a major exporter of coffee beans to this day, ranking around sixth among coffee producers. The leading coffee-growing nation is Brazil, with Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia and Honduras as other top growers. After Ethiopia at number 6, other major producing countries are Peru, India, Guatemala, Uganda and Mexico. The rankings of the last five or six coffee countries varies some from harvest to harvest. Grown on the top of its Blue Mountains, Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee is one of the most expensive coffees in the world and is ranked as “the best” by some connoisseurs.

The word coffee first turned up as a word in the English language in 1598. It is interesting, I think, that the United States does not produce coffee in any significant amount. Even though coffee is the state of Hawaii’s second most valuable commodity with an annual production value of over $48 million, Hawaiian-grown coffee accounts for only 0.04% of the annual global coffee production.

Statistics vary, but according to one source, 64% of all Americans drink some coffee every day and on average, we daily consume three cups of the dark brew. That works out to 400 million cups of coffee every day, just in America. Multiply that number by 365 days in a year and you arrive at a staggering total of 146 billion cups of java annually in the U.S.