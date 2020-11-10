Bryan Holliday: A true friend to veterans

Every September for the past 11 years, a golf tournament is held with the emphasis on helping veterans due to the efforts of Bryan Holliday.
Tee Off For A Veteran, founded and directed by Holliday, was established to serve those who have served in the military.
“He wanted to do something for the community. He wanted to do something for military veterans,” said Dana Pape, a retired major in the U.S. Air Force and board secretary of Welcome Home Veterans at Richard’s Coffee Shop.
Holliday and his wife Kate, who are formerly of Ohio and now residents of Davidson, both have a heart for veterans. And it was this heart to help veterans, along with Bryan’s love for golf that just seemed a natural fit to pair together, thus resulting in this special golf tournament named Tee Off For A Veteran. Each year more than 100 players have signed up to participate in the event.
Being connected with the golf community, he reached out to different golf courses. He likewise turned to a lot of his friends, said Pape, including shops and restaurants, obtaining hundreds of door prizes for the players, silent auction items and also working to get sponsors for the event.
For the 2019 and 2020 tournaments Holliday coordinated with Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar in Mooresville who donated 20 percent of one day’s sale to TOFAV.
“He advertises it as ‘be a player, be someone who donates or someone who sponsors,’” said Pape, “and he has done a phenomenal job of getting sponsors together.”
Since its inception, the tournament since has raised approximately $130,818 with those funds going to support Welcome Home Veterans at Richard's Coffee Shop, Saving Grace K9s, the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman and this year Willow Equine Therapy was added to the list of recipients.
All of the work involved in the planning and executing of a tournament “is really a full-time event,” said Pape, but Holliday does this on top of his full time job as president of ChemTech Solutions.
“I think it is just phenomenal that he dreamed this up and he's able to do it each year while balancing his full-time job,” said Pape. And “especially now,” she noted, with the increased demand for his company's line of chemical disinfectants and cleaning supplies in response to COVID.”
But even with a pandemic and a heavy work load, Holliday wasn’t about to let the tournament be canceled. In planning the 2020 tournament, he emailed his friends and said, “I have decided that we need something good to happen in this world of madness, and a golf tournament that benefits veterans is a great way to do that!”
Pape said that she and a couple others, were unsure thinking, “Oh, I don’t know how this is going to turn out, but it turned out to be a record-setting year as far as the participants and funds that he raised.”
When asked why this may have been a record year, Pape said that she thought Holliday “rallied the people to come together.”
Holliday and his wife Kate both have a heart for the veterans and have done a lot for Richard's, and they are loved by the veterans who gather there.
David Parkins, a veteran and president of the Welcome Home Veterans board, shared his message to them both as he said, “We love you and Kate for your work with the veterans.”
Bryan visits Richard's “quite a bit and this place means a lot to him, and the veterans really gravitate toward him and they know exactly what he has done for us here,” said Pape. “So I just think that he now has the ability to really rally the community and especially during difficult times like COVID, and he knows how difficult it has been with us being closed since March.”
So recognizing the needs of Welcome Home Veterans, Holliday didn’t want the tournament to not take place, Pape shared that he wanted to do something.
“I recognize you, (he said concerning the veterans), you are still there, you might be at home, but I know you guys are still there and there’s still a need for raising funds” she said of Holliday.
John Hedley, executive director for Welcome Home Veterans, noted that “Bryan has been incredible in his support for veteran’s organizations, particularly Welcome Home Veterans and Richard’s Coffee Shop. Although not a veteran himself, he has dedicated the past 11 years to raising money for several local veteran support organizations. His tireless efforts, as well as those of his wife, Katie, have been awe-inspiring. In the last 11 years he has raised more than $100,000 for Richard’s. All of us are indebted to him for his efforts and very thankful for his dedication.”
Pape noted that “he is a huge reason that we were able to pay off the mortgage on this building. So now that frees up money for Welcome Home Veterans to help out veterans in need even more.”
Some of the ways they have helped veterans includes outfitting a van for veterans, donating vehicles, bridging the gap of the VA and giving lots of food supplies.
Having met Holliday at the 2017 golf tournament, Pape said he “means the world to me. He is extremely humble and exemplifies what it means to be a leader with our community. His initiative to create this event, continue to organize it year after year and ensure every penny goes to actively support our local military veteran community is truly inspirational.”
Because of the contributions they have given for veterans, both Bryan and Kate Holliday have both been named honorary veterans noted several at Richard’s Coffee Shop. Their giving to help others has truly been contributions from the heart.
