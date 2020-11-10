Bryan Holliday: A true friend to veterans

When asked why this may have been a record year, Pape said that she thought Holliday “rallied the people to come together.”

Holliday and his wife Kate both have a heart for the veterans and have done a lot for Richard's, and they are loved by the veterans who gather there.

David Parkins, a veteran and president of the Welcome Home Veterans board, shared his message to them both as he said, “We love you and Kate for your work with the veterans.”

Bryan visits Richard's “quite a bit and this place means a lot to him, and the veterans really gravitate toward him and they know exactly what he has done for us here,” said Pape. “So I just think that he now has the ability to really rally the community and especially during difficult times like COVID, and he knows how difficult it has been with us being closed since March.”

So recognizing the needs of Welcome Home Veterans, Holliday didn’t want the tournament to not take place, Pape shared that he wanted to do something.

“I recognize you, (he said concerning the veterans), you are still there, you might be at home, but I know you guys are still there and there’s still a need for raising funds” she said of Holliday.