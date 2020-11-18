Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild exhibit now on display at the Hiddenite Center

With the onset of the pandemic, Tilley’s workspace was transformed into a classroom and she was forced into her husband’s building to create. The grant will enable Tilley to make needed renovations to the building so that she can continue to work year round as she advances as an artist. Her goal is for her art to become her full-time career.

The public is invited to visit the artist’s website at https://badgerglass.godaddysites.com/. In addition, her work is featured on the Emerging Artist area of the third floor of the Lucas Mansion which is free and open to the public. Her work as an Emerging Artist is featured on the center’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HiddeniteArtsandHeritageCenter and website www.hiddenitearts.org.

“Oh Little Town … Christmas at the Lucas Mansion” set

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion will be decorated for Christmas inside and out for “Oh Little Town … Christmas at the Lucas Mansion set for Dec. 4 through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The paintings of Dana Roseman of Statesville will be featured in the gallery. The exhibit will be complemented by nativities selected from the collection of Bob and Lisa Barber of Hiddenite. Additional nativities will enhance the decorations throughout the mansion.