Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild exhibit now on display at the Hiddenite Center

During the month of November, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, will feature the annual exhibit by the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild. The exhibit will be open to the public Nov. 23.
The exhibit features quilts, table covers, and wall hangings made by guild members. All Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild meets on the fourth Monday of each month at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road. New members are always welcome to join the Guild.
Artists featured at Visitors Center
Artists affiliated with the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will be featured in a display at the Northwest North Carolina Visitor Center in Wilkesboro on U.S. 421. This work will be on exhibited during November and December. Since its inception, this visitor center serves as a “gateway” to western North Carolina and serves the public with travel and tourism information. One of the features of the center is to call attention to the talents of artists in the counties that touch this western North Carolina organization.
During the featured time the public will be able to view the work of painter Lucille Earp, mixed media artist Carolyn Valcourt, leatherworker Yolanda Prince, woodcarver James Drum, potter Stan Holt, nature photographer Teresa Arrington and quilter Martha Hines. All of these artists have had their work featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery and some operate out of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Center’s facilities.
The work annually curated by Allison Houchins, director of education at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, is representative of the talents that are part of the area’s identity. One of the roles of the center is to identify and promote artists within the region.
“We are delighted to highlight and help propel artists along their way,” said Houchins.
In addition to the Visitor Center exhibit, the Hiddenite Center provides opportunities through the Emerging Artists feature, annual Regional Arts Competitions for Youth and Adults, Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibits, online exhibits and competitions, assistance through the Regional Artists & Presenters Grant, Summer on the Square concerts for regional bands, performance features at the Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts, and connecting artists and performers to school programming.
“The role of the artist in a community in invaluable- to enrich and bring a depth to appreciating one’s home territory, is priceless,” said Houchins. This is considered one of her most important roles with the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.
The Northwest North Carolina Visitor Center is open daily and is free and open to the public. Consult their website for specific hours. Additionally, the Alexander County “welcome mat” is thrown out further as Perry Lowe Apple Orchards provided individually bagged apples to all visitors this month.
For questions or further information, call Houchins at 828-632-6966 or email at info@hiddenitearts.org.
Holiday wreath challenge planned
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, in conjunction with its annual Christmas at the Lucas Mansion decorations and exhibits, encourages participation in a Holiday Express Yourself Wreath Challenge.
Support Local Journalism
Wreaths will be displayed on the third floor of the Lucas Mansion as a part decorations and exhibits of the center’s “Oh, Little Town … Christmas at the Lucas Mansion.”
Entries are due to be delivered to the Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, by Dec. 1. Call the center’s office at 828-632-6966 for entry information.
A People’s Choice Award will be given to a winner chosen by the popular vote of Lucas Mansion visitors through Jan. 7. Participants may pick up their wreaths Jan. 2.
Wreaths may be for sale if the participant would like to sell with 20% commission to center.
Alexander County artist receives grant
Samantha Tilley received an Artist Support Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, which is open to regional artists annually. Tilley resides in the Hiddenite community where she works as a stained glass artist from her home. Her love of stained glass and the inspiration to become a stained glass artist came from her adoration of the beautiful windows in the church she attended as a child.
With the onset of the pandemic, Tilley’s workspace was transformed into a classroom and she was forced into her husband’s building to create. The grant will enable Tilley to make needed renovations to the building so that she can continue to work year round as she advances as an artist. Her goal is for her art to become her full-time career.
The public is invited to visit the artist’s website at https://badgerglass.godaddysites.com/. In addition, her work is featured on the Emerging Artist area of the third floor of the Lucas Mansion which is free and open to the public. Her work as an Emerging Artist is featured on the center’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HiddeniteArtsandHeritageCenter and website www.hiddenitearts.org.
“Oh Little Town … Christmas at the Lucas Mansion” set
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion will be decorated for Christmas inside and out for “Oh Little Town … Christmas at the Lucas Mansion set for Dec. 4 through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The paintings of Dana Roseman of Statesville will be featured in the gallery. The exhibit will be complemented by nativities selected from the collection of Bob and Lisa Barber of Hiddenite. Additional nativities will enhance the decorations throughout the mansion.
Visitors can also enjoy the wonderful stained glass art by Samantha Tilley of Hiddenite in the third floor Emerging Artist exhibit. The Holiday Wreath Challenge entries will complement the decorations on the third floor. The center’s gift shop, featuring the works of local artists will be offered for sale.
The center will be open extended hours on Thursdays, Dec, 3, 10 and 17 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. by reservations only for paying members of the center. You may become a friend by paying an annual membership fee by mail, bring your membership payment when you visit, or call to pay by phone using credit card, or visit the center’s website at www.hiddenitearts.org.
Anyone who becomes a Friend of the Center during December will be entered to win an Alexander County gift basket which includes a free trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
To allow social distancing, it is asked that you call 828-632-6966 for a reservation. Every effort will be made to be safe with temperature checks, wearing of masks, and social distancing. Admissions for the public are free during December. Decorations and exhibit will remain Dec. 28-31.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.