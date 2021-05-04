Brown: We can't keep giving up our freedom

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners finds itself named in a lawsuit asking for the Confederate Memorial statue to be moved, but only Scottie Brown, the lone commissioner to vote against the resolution in March, has been steadfast in his opposition.

For Brown, he said the issue is bigger than just defending keeping the statue in its current location at the Iredell County Government Center.

“It’s not just about the statue, it’s about losing our freedom. Every day, we lose a little more freedom. We can’t keep giving up our freedom. I don’t mean that as a white person, I mean that as an Iredell Countian, as an American. We can’t keep giving up our freedom,” Brown said. “The United States is based on Christianity. We give up the prayer, now they want us to give up the statue, next they’ll ask us to give up our flag.”

The Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in March to move the statue off of county property, preferably in a local cemetery where Confederate dead are buried. However, later that week Chairman James Mallory stated that without an agreement with the Sons of the Confederacy, it couldn’t be moved, so at that point the board of commissioners had no interest in moving it.

