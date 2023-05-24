Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the May Music Speaks event featuring McKenna Pruitt and Bryson Brown. The event will be held on Thursday from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musician speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2023 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Bryson Brown was introduced to music at 8 years old, and he started playing his music about 5 years ago. McKenna Pruitt has been singing and performing on stage since she was 11 years old.

The two musicians met at a church about five years ago. They met on their church worship team, and they became fast friends. Shortly after they started performing together, they were asked to be the worship leaders at another church. Then making music together began to take off for them, and they began writing and recording songs. The musical pair has released five original songs and four covers. In January, they were featured on the Local Flavors Series with radio station WBFJ. They are so excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Heartstrings Music Speaks series, and to share their music with the community.

The current Heartstrings photography students will also be having a show of their work upstairs at the Gracie Building before the Music Speaks event. Come by to view the photography show from 5-6 p.m. and stay to enjoy the Music Speaks event.

This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2023 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.