I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: You just don’t know what is liable to turn up, historywise.

I met up with Steve Suther, of Troutman, the other day. Steve and I have been friends for going on at least 30 years. Like me, Steve is a retired history teacher from Iredell County Schools. He said he had something special to show me.

What Steve had was a number of documents that his brother, Stan Suther, had inherited after Ken Suther, Steve and Stan’s father, passed away back in June 2001. Ken kept telling Steve that he had some “stuff” that Steve would really be interested in, and Steve, like most of us, said something like: “I need to come see you and see what you’ve got.

Well, Steve finally got to see what Stan had. One of the items was a collection of newspaper clippings collected by Steve and Stan’s grandmother, Mrs. Delia Clodfelter Suther.

The surnames on the obituaries will be familiar ones to area Iredell folks. Besides kinfolks, school classmates and fellow church members and friends with “Suther” surnames, there were Barnhardts, Clodfelters, Lippards, Litakers, Murdochs, Nesbits, Wagners, and, of course, a plethora of Troutmans among the clippings.

In case you wondered, the surname “Trout- man,” has nothing to do with the fish or fishing, but is a name of Germanic origin meaning “truthful man.” “Truth,” in German is “Traut,” and the Anglicized spelling is “Trout.” Swarms of people of Germanic and Scots-Irish origin came down the Great Wagon Road from the port of Philadelphia in the 1780s and 1790s and settled in the western part of what was then Anson and later Rowan County, later (in 1788) to be Iredell County. The Germanic people were generally Lutherans, while the Scots-Irish were mostly Presbyterian. The oldest churches (congregations) in our county are usually Lutheran or Presbyterian denominations.

The most valuable object which Stan gave to Steve is probably a deed, made out in 1804, which is signed by Jacob Troutman. Jacob, his brother, Sydney, and their mother, Annie, settled what is today the town of Troutman around 1859 and the brothers became skilled cartwrights and wheelwrights. The town, whose seal includes a wagon wheel, was incorporated by the state legislature in 1905 and has been rolling along quite nicely since then.