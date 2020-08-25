Brotherhood Auto Club helps two local, one national organization

The Brotherhood Auto Club recently donated $500 to representatives of Speak Life and Live, which provides mentoring and tutoring programs for school-age students called GEMS AND GENTS.
The Brotherhood Auto Club, a group of classic car and truck enthusiasts, recently donated $1,500 to two local and one national organization.
The club is comprised of vehicle owners who enjoy participating in cruise-ins, supporting churches and organizations and individuals in need of monetary assistance.
Each organization received $500.
The donations went to Y.I.P.E. (Young Individuals Pursuing Employment), a program for youth ages 18 to 21 and to Speak Life and Live, an organization that provides mentoring and tutoring to young people.
The group also donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
