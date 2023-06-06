The Brotherhood Auto Club began some 15 years ago with the idea of classic vehicle owners getting together to admire the automobiles and enjoy fellowship but it also started with the idea of a higher purpose.

The club car shows were organized to raise money for people in the community — from those who may have been forced out of their home due to a fire or with financial expenses due to an illness. They also decided to use some of their proceeds to help local nonprofits, said Freddie Morrison, one of the club’s members. One of the first donations went to the Ronald McDonald House in Winston-Salem and more recently they have given to a number of local organizations.

“We were doing something to give back to the community,” Morrison said.

We wanted to enjoy the cars but be a blessing to others at the same time.”

On Saturday, that tradition will continue at the Unity Center, 1145 Salisbury Road, from noon to 5 p.m.

Morrison said the club started with a few people who wanted to share their interests in classic cars or trucks. Randy McDowell and Ernest James were two of those who were a part of the original setup of the club, Morrison said.

From the beginning, he said, they wanted to be more than just a car club. They wanted to make a difference in the community.

So they collected donations at various events and used that money to provide people with needed funds and to give organizations a financial boost.

And as with previous get-togethers, the one Saturday will include free food and door prizes. Morrison said folks can bring lawn chairs and enjoy an afternoon of fun, fellowship and food.

The event has grown to the point that other car club members bring their vehicles and take part in the fundraising, Morrison said.

There are currently 21 members of the Brotherhood Auto Club. “We accept any classic car or truck,” he said but they don’t just limit membership to those with a classic vehicle. “We do have members who don’t have a classic car. They just want to be a part of the organization. They like what we’re doing for the community,” Morrison said. “We have a lot of fun with it.”

Morrison said the club members take their vehicles to other events to share and to help raise money. “Churches sometimes have a fundraiser as well and invite the club to come as well. We will bring a monetary gift as well for the church,” Morrison said.

The club takes its name seriously, he said. “Our motto is people helping people. We’re people helping people,” he said.