Brookhaven Road home llkely a total loss after blaze

Johnny Ring tried to fight the fire in his home late Monday night, but it soon became clear he would need more than just his home's fire extinguisher to stop the blaze.

"Woke up, there was a fire going. Tried to put it out but couldn't get it done," Ring said. "I tried to fight it for a while and it was more than I could handle."

He said he had put out the fire in the kitchen with the extinguisher but once he stepped outside, he could see flames on the side of his home and they were spreading throughout the structure.

Ring said it was clear that more help was needed at that point, so he went to his daughter's home to wait for the fire department to get to his home.

"They did a good job, they were here pretty quick. I was proud of them," Ring said.

Ring said he believed his wood-burning stove might have been the source of the fire, which was confirmed by Iredell County Deputy Fire Marshal Shannon Goodman. The house was a total loss, Goodman said.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. Central, Harmony, Trinity, Wilkes-Iredell, Iredell Rescue and Iredell County EMS all responded to the blaze that burned through both floors of the two-story home.

