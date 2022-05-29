Brooke Holland receives Mooresville-South Iredell AARP Scholarship

The Mooresville-South Iredell Chapter 3224 of AARP annually gives a scholarship to a student who is attending an institution of higher learning. Each year, the scholarship rotates between a student at Mooresville High School and South Iredell High School. This year, Phyllis Alexander presented the recipient, Brooke Holland, $500 at the Mooresville High School’s Award Program held May 19.

Holland will be attending UNC Chapel Hill and will pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursinge. She plans to complete her master’s in nursing and become licensed as a nurse practitioner. Ultimately, she hopes to establish her own practice.

While in high school, Holland earned a GPA of 4.5 on a scale of 5. As one of her teachers stated, “Brooke consistently impresses me with her steady work ethic and quality academic performance. She has a propensity for the sciences and challenges herself through AP Environment Science, AP U.S. History, AP Psychology, and AP Statistics. In addition, Brooke has the maturity, care, and concern for others that would make her an ideal candidate for a medical helping profession.”

Holland was an active member of both the National Honors Society and the Health Occupation Students of America. She has successfully completed close to a dozen college courses through both Advanced Placement and Mitchell Community College. Furthermore, she has volunteered as a tutor and helped at the Christian Mission. When she was not in class or participating in volunteer activities, she could be found working 20-25 hours a week at Harris-Teeter.

Dorothy P. Woodard, local chapter president, said that she hopes this award will, in some small way, help Holland to achieve her dreams. “It isn’t a lot of money, but we hope the token will let students know that we care,” stated Woodard.