Brock Hoffman proud to give back to the Statesville Greyhounds

It was a home game for the Statesville Greyhounds but also another homecoming for Brock Hoffman as the alum spoke to the team while also giving out T-shirts and covering the pre-game meal.

“I just wanted to give back and let them know I was proud of them, proud as alumni of everything they’ve done,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman partnered with South River Baptist Church to cover the meal and he joined with the church and Fellowship of Christian Athletes to give out 100 T-shirts to the program with the Bible verse Joshua 1:9 printed on the back. Hoffman spoke to the team before the game as well.

“It was a hundred percent me just giving back into those kids because I know how much they do, I’ve been been in their shoes at that same exact school and everything,” Hoffman said, mentioning that the current group of seniors have lost very few games in their careers. “I just wanted to give back to let them know like I’m proud of the work they’ve been putting in and the proud of everything they do and everything they represent.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Tech Hokies lineman is one of the many players who played under coach Randall Gusler over the past 16 years, and he is always grateful to see them return.