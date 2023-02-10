Broadband access continues to grow in Alexander County with the recent installation of new fixed-wireless equipment on an existing tower in the Stony Point community. Open Broadband LLC’s Chief Technology Officer Kent Winrich presented a progress update at the Alexander County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.

Winrich said the company currently has more than 350 customers in Alexander County, many of whom are in unserved or underserved areas.

“The Stony Point tower equipment is now fully operational and new customers will be added in the coming days and weeks. Right now, we’re doing a controlled rollout so we can ensure customer satisfaction,” Winrich said. “We installed new Nokia equipment on the tower, which offers triple the power of the equipment that is installed on Linney’s Mountain.”

With the Stony Point tower and several associated hubs to be added in the northeast and southeast areas of the county, Winrich said that approximately 350 underserved homes could be served.

In addition, Winrich provided an update on the Moore Mountain tower project, which has been stalled due to tower stability issues and landowner compliance. He said the company has now entered an agreement to utilize a tower in Wilkes County to provide broadband service to 100+ homes in Alexander County. The equipment will be powered by four solar panels.

Chairman Marty Pennell relayed concerns from citizens regarding the rollout of broadband service.

“We are making progress and will be applying more resources since the Stony Point tower is up and running,” Winrich said.

There are currently more than 100 people on the waitlist for site surveys. To add your name to the list, visit www.openbb.net/alexanderco or call 980-246-8989.

Commissioners approved an agreement with Open Broadband in February 2021, with each entity investing approximately $200,000 in the broadband initiative.