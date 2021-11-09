Broad Street UMC to hold Music Review Monday

The Broad Street United Methodist Church Prime Timers have scheduled their annual Music Review for 11 a.m. Monday in Memorial Hall at the church.

The church is at 315 W. Broad St., Statesville.

This is a joint effort of William Shuford, a retired musician and educator, and the Prime Timers Fellowship of BSUMC.

The visiting artists this year are Melody Beaty and Kelly Mitchell from First Presbyterian, Kathy Everhart of St. John’s Baptist, Rodney Harrison of Western Avenue Baptist, and Laurel Eason and Saxon Scarborough of Broad Street United Methodist churches.

Accompanists are Doris Swaim of Front Street Baptist and Maryette Bost of Broad Street United Methodist churches.

Lunch will be served after the performance for $7 for each guest. A reservation is needed by Wednesday for lunch. Call the church at 703-873-3279 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make a reservation.

Guests also can attend the concert and not stay for lunch.