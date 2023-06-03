A portion of West Broad Street reopened almost a month after a fire in downtown Statesville, according to city officials.

“After an assessment by the structural engineer, we are happy to report that West Broad Street from Center Street to Meeting Street has been REOPENED!” the city posted on Facebook.

While the roads are open and fencing has moved back, the sidewalks remain closed. City officials are asking people to follow the sidewalk detours.

The city said it hopes to reopen the parking spots on South Center Street next week.

Several buildings were damaged in the April 25 fire. The cause of the fire hasn’t been officially stated yet.