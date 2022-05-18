Brittany Marlow named Downtown Statesville Development Corporation director

After an extensive national three-month search in partnership with the Altman Initiative Group, the hiring committee assigned by the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation Board of Directors announced that the open position of executive director has been accepted by Brittany Marlow.

“As a Statesville native, Brittany brings her knowledge and passion of local community to the organization” said Wes Davidson, DSDC Board of Directors chairman. “Along with her strong business acumen and knowledge of real estate, she was the perfect candidate for the position.”

“I am proud to take over the leadership of what has been a successful Main Street program to date,” Marlow said. “After over seven years of volunteer board and committee involvement beside Marin Tomlin, I am excited to continue building on the strong foundation of the organization, while bringing a fresh perspective.”

Tomlin was the prior DSDC director. She stepped down in February to start a new career as a broker/Realtor with Allen Tate Real Estate, working out of the Statesville office.

Marlow will officially begin her new position as executive director on June 6, and will be based in the DSDC offices in Downtown Statesville.