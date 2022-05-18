 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Brittany Marlow named Downtown Statesville Development Corporation director

  • Updated
  • 0

After an extensive national three-month search in partnership with the Altman Initiative Group, the hiring committee assigned by the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation Board of Directors announced that the open position of executive director has been accepted by Brittany Marlow.

“As a Statesville native, Brittany brings her knowledge and passion of local community to the organization” said Wes Davidson, DSDC Board of Directors chairman. “Along with her strong business acumen and knowledge of real estate, she was the perfect candidate for the position.”

“I am proud to take over the leadership of what has been a successful Main Street program to date,” Marlow said. “After over seven years of volunteer board and committee involvement beside Marin Tomlin, I am excited to continue building on the strong foundation of the organization, while bringing a fresh perspective.”

Tomlin was the prior DSDC director. She stepped down in February to start a new career as a broker/Realtor with Allen Tate Real Estate, working out of the Statesville office.

People are also reading…

Marlow will officially begin her new position as executive director on June 6, and will be based in the DSDC offices in Downtown Statesville.

Brittany.jpeg

Marlow

About Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC)

Downtown Statesville Development Corporation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization charged with administering the Main Street program for Statesville and whose mission is to provide leadership dedicated to the historic preservation and enhancement of Downtown Statesville and promote downtown as the primary center for economic growth opportunities, social experiences, and cultural arts in Statesville. The Downtown Statesville Historic District is home to 19 restaurants, 2 coffee shops, 1 brewery, over 25 specialty shops to include 6 boutiques and 4 outdoor sporting goods destinations, an amazing unique gift shop where you can find something for everyone AND an escape room! Visit www.downtownstatesville.com for details.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'smart' contact lens can treat eye disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert