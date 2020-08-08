BRINGING THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER: Movie night benefits Matthew 25, encourages togetherness in age of social distancing

As the sun was setting and the air cooled at the Fiddler's Grove Campground on Friday night in Union Grove, the usually quiet sounds of camping were replaced by Trevor Rabin's score from the movie "Remember the Titans." This wasn't a usual night in the campground as it hosted a showing of the film to benefit Matthew 25.

For Mandi Howell, the manager of operations for Matthew 25, a food pantry that serves northern Iredell County, she and her group just wanted to bring the community together.

"Everyone is so sequestered, and it's really taking an emotional toll on people," Howell said. "We wanted to bring the community together. There's so much division right, so much ugly going around in the world, we just wanted to bring some happiness to our community."

A collaboration of churches in northern Iredell County worked to make the movie night a reality.

Howell said they discussed that they could do to bring the community together despite the pandemic. They decided an outdoor movie night would allow for social distancing while still letting people feel together with their community. Most of the attendees watched from their vehicles but a dozen or so spread out in front of the screen to enjoy the movie.

While it was open to anyone, people were asked to bring a can of food to donate to Matthew 25. A trio of food trucks was on hand as well and donated part of their proceeds to the nonprofit as well.

Matthew 25 started in 2007 in Harmony. They run a food pantry, help with electric bills, and other needs like clothing while also serving as a faith-based organization. Howell encouraged those who need it to apply for help as needed, noting how with several government aid programs expiring this summer, they know there are more hardships right now.

