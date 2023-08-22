Being a parent has never been easy, much less when the village of people that it supposedly takes to raise a child gets more and more isolated from each other.

But Little Adventurers is doing its part to bring the community together, as well as forge closer connections between children and parents.

“We believe all of our events have brought a sense of togetherness to the community. Helping create new friendships for the children, as well as the adults. We feel we are helping to create a village of support for everyone involved within our organization and events,” Jess Rogers of Little Adventurers said.

Whether that’s getting children and parents together for a day of fun in the sun or simply some crafts and coffee, Little Adventurers looks to not just make it easier for parents to find other playdates, but also to foster the connections between children and their caretakers.

How it began

Little Adventurers began in November 2022 when Amanda Cooper, board president, and Rogers began a Facebook group called Little Adventurers in Mooresville.

“Our main mission was to create a warm and welcoming space where parents could come together, arrange playdates for their kids, and foster a strong sense of community,” Rogers said.

What started there would become a nonprofit organization in March 2023. Rogers said this allowed the group to expand its horizons and organize its events. That provided more chances to connect with the community, she said.

“Creating the nonprofit not only allowed us to better serve the community but also brought us in contact with some amazing moms in our area who were seeking a sense of purpose and connection,” Rogers said.

Those moms not only connected, but some joined the group’s all-volunteer board, which she said is the “backbone” of the nonprofit.

“Their dedication, passion, and hard work have been the driving force behind every successful event and initiative we’ve undertaken. Without their continued support and enthusiasm, none of this would be possible,” Rogers said.

It takes a village

Coffee for the adults, crafts for the kids. That’s the simple formula for success for a Little Adventurers’ event that takes place each Friday, called Coffee & Crafts at Your Coffee Place in Troutman.

The activity has caregivers and children working together on free crafts, then afterward the children can play together while parents and other caregivers socialize and build their friendships.

“Seeing families come together and form lasting connections has been truly heartwarming,” Cortney Bellassai, CFO and board treasurer, said. “At the heart of it all, our ultimate goal is to bring the community closer, creating that village of support for each and every person.”

Little Adventurers’ programs are open to everyone and are free. To do so, a team of volunteers and event sponsors that can get their name out there, keep activities free for the community.

That led to the success of the first “Fun in the Sun” event, which Rogers described as “an absolute triumph” as 65 families and 120 kids took part at the Troutman ESC Park. The second such event took place last month with 126 families, and Little Adventurers said it continues to build on those successes as the days are filled with “laughter, joy, and unforgettable memories.”

Ultimately though, Little Adventurers said it isn’t about playing in the park, sand art activities, or running through the splash pad together, it’s about something bigger.

“The essence of togetherness was at the heart of the event. Families cherished quality time spent under the sun, making precious connections with other families and forming new friendships along the way,” Rogers said.

Ready for a little adventure?

Whether it’s Coffee & Crafts or anything else, those interested can find the event’s free tickets on the website, www.little-adventurers.com, as well as the link to sign up for the newsletter or to volunteer. The group’s Facebook page also shows upcoming events and weekly calendars are posted with suggestions of play dates and things to do within the community. There also is the Little Adventurers in Mooresville group on Facebook.

It also has an upcoming indoor marketplace, which is still looking for vendors/sponsors, as well as getting the word out about the marketplace to the public. That event will be Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cultivate Dance Company in Mooresville.