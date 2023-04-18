Bring your expired, unwanted or unused medication to the Walgreens Pharmacy on Davie Avenue on Saturday.

On April 22, the Statesville Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Statesville police said in a news release.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide, the Statesville police said.

The Statesville Police Department will be at Walgreens Pharmacy located at 951 Davie Ave. in Statesville for the event.

Most collection sites do not accept illicit drugs, syringes or sharps, such as lancets and needles.

However, the Statesville police will accept sharps and syringes. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container with the cap tightly sealed to prevent leakage, the Statesville police said.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications that too often become a gateway to addiction. In partnership with local law enforcement, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception, the Statesville police said.

Other disposals sites can be found at DEATakeBack.com.