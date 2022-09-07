Bring them justice: Allison thinks arrests in 30-year-old double slaying will give hope to other families

It has taken nearly 30 years for the families affected by a 1992 double slaying and robbery to get close to receiving justice as a pair of arrests was recently made.

Doris Allison, the sister of one of the victims, Willie Gene Allison, is grateful but hopes other families connected to unsolved crimes don’t have to wait as long as she and her family have.

“Right now, we are grateful that they made a second arrest. Now we’re waiting for the outcome,” Allison said.

There is no guarantee at the eventual trial of the suspects, Reaco Wesley Burton, 50, and Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, that they will be found guilty of the charges they face; Doris Allison knows that suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty. But it is a chance for justice for Willie Allison and Michael Scott III, the two who were killed, Kirk Douglas Gray, who was injured, and four others, who were robbed.

“That is the process, but this is a day that we thought would never come,” Doris Allison said.

The search for closure began when two men approached a home being used as a “liquor house” on Sept. 25, 1992. The two men fired at those gathered on the front porch, killing Scott and injuring Kirk. Inside, Willie Allison was killed before four others were robbed.

Allison said it was troubling as, from that day, they had suspicions of who was involved. She said that while it was difficult for her and her family when they would see the Burton and Summers in public, she tried to remain respectful while not giving up on justice for her brother.

Allison said she was not surprised that Burton and Summers were eventually charged.

“It’s painful, very painful, to know what you knew was true,” Allison said.

“He was our big brother, our oldest brother, our protector. He was a big brother who loved his family. Willie had a big heart, and by no means perfect, but none of us are,” Allison said. “He was the father of three children, and would be a grandfather. He was loved by friends and family.”

The case stalled several times because evidence and witness accounts had never been enough to press charges over the years. Many detectives in Statesville had looked into the case over the years, but it wasn’t until new leads were found in recent years that Steve Hampton, a former chief and current reserve officer, was able to break the case.

Allison thanked all who were involved, particularly Hampton and retired Iredell County Chief Deputy Steve Wallace for their work on the case.

That long wait was hard for her and others who knew the victims, she said, but for families in situations like hers — waiting for justice that might never come — this is a reminder to not give up.

“It’s my hope to the many families that it isn’t 29 years before you get justice for their families, I hope it comes much sooner for them and that they don’t lose hope,” Allison said.

And the current city councilwoman said in this and other cases, a small break can end up breaking a case open.

“It’s about closure for the families. Anything, you have, what you think is small, could be significant, and that can give others hope.”

She said that while she understands the fear people have when talking to police about a violent crime such as this, the community has to do its part to speak up and make sure those who do commit those acts are held accountable.

“Anybody with any information on cold cases, please come forward. You are the only one that can bring justice to the victims. Think of them, and bring them justice.”