'Bright Ideas' earn teachers grants from EnergyUnited

It’s often later in life that successful people talk about the teachers they had growing up who impacted their lives. During the 2022 Bright Ideas Recognition Luncheon on Friday, EnergyUnited CEO Thomas Golden said the teachers they awarded grants to were the ones their students would remember.

“Teachers who care about them and bring them up on the things they need to be brought up on. I know our community appreciates the efforts you all put in every single day,” Thomas said. “You all are the teachers people talk about. When you see them get interviewed or see someone in the news get interviewed, they ask ‘hey, who was an influence in your life?’ They always talk about that teacher, that teacher that did something for me, that teacher who made a difference.”

EnergyUnited did more than compliment those teachers on Friday as it goes about awarding more than $46,000 in Bright Ideas grants to 43 teachers in 11 counties this year.

Two of those locally were Tracy Skeens of Crossroads Arts & Science Early College and Adrian Bustle of North Iredell High School.

Skeens was awarded a $638 grant that she said will be used to teach digital storytelling skills to students. She said, along with her colleague Gretchyn Bedard, they will use the funds to make podcasts and video recordings in the classroom.

“One of the goals of education now is to get kids up to date on 21st-century skills, which are very technology-based,” Skeens said.

She said while they often may seem technologically savvy, that can be limited to the phones and devices they use daily.

“Getting the microphones, the cameras, and the greenscreens will allow them to stretch their technology skills,” Skeens said. “And it will help their creativity, their critical thinking, and that’s one of the things employers want: Students that can communicate and think critically.”

Bedard, who was there with Skeens, said it opens up more ways for students to display their talents.

“It also gives students a voice. Not every student’s ideas translate to one modality or set of communication. It gives students another way to show their understanding,” Bedard said.

While Bustle was unable to attend, he will be awarded $820 to use on virtual reality headsets that can be used for virtual field trips. In his application to EnergyUntied, he said it could be used to enhance historical studies and keep students engaged.

Along with the grant from EnergyUnited, Iredell-Statesville Schools will match the grants to its teachers, according to Superintendent Jeff James.

Iredell County resident and East Alexander Middle school teacher Taylor Gallyon was awarded a $2,000 grant which will be used for a greenhouse to expand on skills students learn in the classroom.

Rewarding ‘Bright Ideas’

It was fitting that Maureen Moore, the communication manager for EnergyUnited, and Board President Max Walser were there on Friday as they said their own backgrounds in education gave them an appreciation for what the teachers, gathered for the luncheon at Twisted Oak in Statesville, hope to accomplish.

Walser knows he touched more lives as a teacher than as an administrator earlier in his life before joining EnergyUnited. He said he understands both from that perspective and from the rewards the company hands out how impactful teachers can be.

The Bright Ideas program began nearly three decades ago and Moore said EnergyUnited rewards teachers and their plans to enrich students’ education. The company said since 1994, EnergyUnited and the Bright Ideas program have funded more than 13,500 projects for local teachers across 19 counties in North Carolina, impacting more than 2.8 million students.

Friday’s recipients are as follows:

Samantha Strathy — Alexander Central High

Ashley Miller — North Rowan Elementary

Ashley Huss — West Alexander Middle

McKenzie Dotson — Pinebrook Elementary

Taylor Gallyon — East Alexander Middle

Tracy Skeens — Crossroad Arts & Science

Christy Trapp — North Rowan Elementary

Michelle Robinson — Taylorsville Elementary

Paula Farmer — Moravian Falls Elementary

Justin Deal — Alexander Central High

Danny Lough — Central Davie Academy

Adrian Bustle — North Iredell High

EnergyUnited will continue to recognize this year’s winners with two other luncheons, one on Tuesday in Mooresville and Nov. 18 in Lexington.