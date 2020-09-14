Bright Blessings LKN resumes its Bless-A-Birthday program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When COVID-19 closed schools early last spring, homeless and impoverished children missed out on the bags of birthday gifts provided during the school year by Bright Blessings LKN. Now, even with many schools throughout Iredell County still operating virtually, children are again receiving birthday cheer from the program, with the help of school counselors and community volunteers.

According to program coordinator Linda Morris, “The counselors have asked us to resume programming, and they are helping to arrange for children to receive their birthday gifts, even if school staff are needed to deliver the bags to the child’s home.”

With that goal in mind, volunteers at Bright Blessings LKN put together for each child — grades K-12 — a birthday party kit that includes a cake mix, can of frosting and birthday napkins and candles, along with specially selected, colorfully wrapped birthday gifts and a hygiene kit.

“We believe children deserve to feel special, especially on their special day — their birthday — and we know that helping children feel special is an important part of feeling self-confident and capable of facing life’s challenges,” Morris said.