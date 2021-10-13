Brian Roberts named new finance director for City of Statesville

Statesville City Manager Ron Smith has named Brian Roberts as the city’s new finance director, effective immediately.

For the past two years, Roberts, 38, has served as the city’s assistant finance director under Chris Tucker, who resigned in August to accept another position.

“I have been extremely impressed with the job Brian has done as interim,” Smith said. “It didn’t take long to recognize that he was the obvious choice for finance director. He is extremely qualified, and the added bonus is that Brian will be a great addition to the city’s management team.”

Roberts is excited to “play a role in moving the city forward. I look at where we are, the growth we are experiencing, the improvements we are making to infrastructure and I’m grateful to be a part of the team.”

Much of Roberts’ professional career has been in auditing. He served as the senior internal auditor for Mecklenburg County, North Carolina’s assistant state auditor in investigations, and the senior audit inspector for the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office.

“I know that a lot of people think that the finance director only knows how to say ‘no’, but it’s my job to be the ‘yellow light’ … to slow things down to make sure it’s being done right.”