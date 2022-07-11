Breon Borders proud of skills camp shedding positive light on community

Breon Borders returned to his hometown this weekend to for his Breon Borders Skills Camp, but it was more than just teaching players skills, it was a chance to give back to the community.

“BB SKILLZ CAMP 2k22 was a blessing! Thank God for putting me in this position and allowing me to shine a positive light on our community,” Borders posted on Facebook after the camp. Seeing this thing come together shows that if we come together as a COMMUNITY — we can be unstoppable. This was a W for the kids. 🖤 THANK YOU LORD”

Currently a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, Borders brought together coaches and adults from all over the community to take part in giving instruction to more than 300 youth from around Statesville and Iredell County.

After playing at Statesville High School, Borders went to Duke University before starting his NFL career in 2017. Since then he has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.