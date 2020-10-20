Breast cancer screening can save lives

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month—the perfect time to discuss the importance of mammography. Because breast cancer is often detectable in its early stages when there’s a good chance for a cure, screening is essential to early detection. Most significantly, mammography can identify tumors even before they can be felt.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after some kinds of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States regardless of race or ethnicity and is the most common cause of death from cancer among Hispanic women. For white, Black, Asian/Pacific islander, and American Indian/Alaska Native women it is the second most common cause of death from cancer.
The American Cancer Society recommends women have yearly mammograms starting at age 40 and continue for as long as a woman is in good health. If a woman is at high risk for developing breast cancer, her doctor may recommend screening at a younger age, along with additional imaging studies. Talk with your doctor about your history and whether you should have other tests or start testing at an earlier age.
The Imaging Center at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center provides breast cancer screening services. It is a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR) and also an ACR Accredited Facility in Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and Stereotactic Breast Biopsy.
Screening and diagnostic mammography
A conventional screening mammogram is a low-dose X-ray test that creates images of breast tissue doctors can check for lesions or other abnormalities. The x-ray images make it possible to detect tumors that cannot be felt, and can find tiny deposits of calcium called microcalcifications that sometimes indicate the presence of breast cancer.
Digital mammography
At the Lake Norman Imaging Center at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, women who undergo routine mammograms also have up-to-date diagnostic technology available with digital mammography including 3-D Mammography (or Tomosynthesis).
While digital imaging feels almost identical to conventional mammography, its benefits are a shorter exam time than traditional mammograms, and less chance that patients will be called back for repeat exams.
Digital images tend to provide doctors with better visibility of the breast, chest wall and dense breast tissue. Through computer-aided technology, radiologists are able to enhance certain areas of the digital images to get a more precise picture of a patient’s condition. The digital images can also be stored electronically, and later retrieved to share with other doctors if needed in the future.
Through the Affordable Care Act, all Marketplace health plans and many other private plans must cover breast cancer mammography screenings every 1 to 2 years for women more than 40 without charging a copayment or coinsurance. Women should contact their mammography facility or health insurance company for confirmation. In addition, Medicare pays for annual screening mammograms for all female Medicare beneficiaries age 40 or older.
Visit www.lnrmc.com to learn more about breast screening options. To schedule a mammogram, call 704-660-4920.
