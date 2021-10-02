Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection methods accessible and lifesaving

Mammograms are specialized x-rays that can reveal breast tumors before they can be felt or even seen. According to Gaston, the entire process of getting a mammogram usually takes between 10 and 20 minutes.

Iredell Imaging at Mooresville has a brand-new 3D mammography unit, allowing for clearer, more precise views of the breast tissue. This system delivers the same low amount of radiation as a standard 2D mammography unit while offering superior accuracy in breast cancer detection.

Iredell Imaging’s 3D mammography technology takes numerous images as the machine moves over the breast. A computer then compiles the images together to create a 3D picture. The Statesville location also offers 3D mammography.

In order to catch breast cancer early, it’s important to start scheduling your mammogram at the recommended age. If your breast cancer is found in the beginning stages, you will have the greatest range of treatment options and the greatest likelihood of successful treatment.

Mammogram recommendations

“To aid in early detection of breast cancer, it is best to begin annual screening at age 40,” said Gaston.