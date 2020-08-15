Breaking bread: Community get-together encouraging unity, love

David Hiatt said he heard about the altercation between protesters at the Confederate statute in downtown earlier this week and felt compelled to do something. He just wasn’t sure what.
Hiatt, the owner of Crazy David’s Discount Variety on Shelton Avenue, along with a couple of others went to the protest the next night. “We tried to be the voice of reason and tried to bring people together and stop the fight before it got started,” he said. “You could see people on both sides of the fence came mad, came with the intent to start division.”
As he drove home Wednesday night, he said, he mulled over ideas to bring people together.
“I was driving down Highway 70 in my old Jeep driving home and praying,” he said. “God showed me it had to be on neutral ground."
That’s when the idea of a community get-together began to grow, he said.
The next day, Thursday, he talked with a couple of others to see if it could be pulled off on Sunday (today). Everyone agreed to give it a try.
Hiatt soon found others supported his idea. His next door business neighbor, Statesville Glass, stepped up and donated cash. Other businesses helped with money or supplies, and five local churches came forward with offers of food, provisions and, most of all, their presence to help encourage unity, Hiatt said.
From an idea and a wonder if the get-together could be pulled together in such a short time to seeing his prayers answered, Hiatt said, this unity is indicative of the true community spirit of Statesville. “I am absolutely blown away with what has happened,” he said. “The people of Statesville are amazing, just amazing.”
Since the idea began, Hiatt said, he’s made one thing clear. “There will be no rebel flags, no Black Lives Matter flags. “This is not about division. This is not a protest, not a rally. This is about breaking bread with the community,” he said. “The only way to beat racism is with love. Statesville is so much better than this.”
Hiatt said he and a couple of others were planning to spend Saturday night cooking a pig. Eight Boston butts have been donated and will be prepared and they’re planning to cook 80 pounds of fish to feed those who want to be part of a solution.
In addition to the food, there will be singing and some messages from local pastors.
All of this will take place in the parking lot next to Crazy David’s, which is at 1521 Shelton Ave. Hiatt said he expects to start serving food around 11 a.m.
Hiatt said he’s thrilled with the support the event has garnered in three days and some of those who plan to be involved hope this is not a one-time get-together. “It’s gotten so big that some of the businesses are asking me to make this the first annual event,” he said.
He said he hopes this will be the start of something that shows unification. “We’ve got to come together,” he said.
