'Breakfast' with Eric Hoffer was enlightening experience

Let me set things straight before we go any further. I did not physically have breakfast with the late Eric Hoffer in a restaurant in Hickory, North Carolina. I did, however, have Mr. Hoffer’s thoughts with me in the Hardee’s in Hickory as I read some of one of his books and munched on a chicken-with-honey biscuit and sipped on a hot cup of coffee. I recommend you try the chicken biscuit and the book.

Hoffer’s musings were from the pages of his 1971 book, “First Things, Last Things,” a paperback published by Perennial Library which set me back $1.25 in the 1970s when I bought it new. Like all of Mr. Hoffer’s books that I have seen — he has 10 books to his credit — it runs a little more than 100 pages. This book consists of nine of his essays.

It is interesting to note, I think, that three of these collected essays had appeared in print previously. One appeared in the “New York Times,” one was in the magazine “Think” and the third was published in the December 1968 issue of “Playboy” magazine. And there you thought men just bought that magazine to look at the pictures.

So, in a symbolic manner of speaking, I broke bread with the late American philosopher and critic, and, after all, aren’t a person’s thoughts and ideas more truly the essence a person than the person’s body, the shell that we walk around in?