'Breakfast' with Eric Hoffer was enlightening experience

Let me set things straight before we go any further. I did not physically have breakfast with the late Eric Hoffer in a restaurant in Hickory, North Carolina. I did, however, have Mr. Hoffer’s thoughts with me in the Hardee’s in Hickory as I read some of one of his books and munched on a chicken-with-honey biscuit and sipped on a hot cup of coffee. I recommend you try the chicken biscuit and the book.
Hoffer’s musings were from the pages of his 1971 book, “First Things, Last Things,” a paperback published by Perennial Library which set me back $1.25 in the 1970s when I bought it new. Like all of Mr. Hoffer’s books that I have seen — he has 10 books to his credit — it runs a little more than 100 pages. This book consists of nine of his essays.
It is interesting to note, I think, that three of these collected essays had appeared in print previously. One appeared in the “New York Times,” one was in the magazine “Think” and the third was published in the December 1968 issue of “Playboy” magazine. And there you thought men just bought that magazine to look at the pictures.
So, in a symbolic manner of speaking, I broke bread with the late American philosopher and critic, and, after all, aren’t a person’s thoughts and ideas more truly the essence a person than the person’s body, the shell that we walk around in?
Eric Hoffer (1902-1983) was a center of attention in college history, political science and sociology classrooms and department lounges in the late 1960s and early 1970s. I don’t know if he is discussed, debated or cussed at these days in academia. He seems to have faded from view, but death will do that to you and will cancel your tours of the lecture circuit.
I should have put a question mark beside Mr. Hoffer’s birth year, as there is some question as to exactly when he was born. There are no records and biographers have speculated that Hoffer and his parents may have been in America illegally.
Supposedly born in the Bronx of German parents, he was known as “The Longshoreman Philosopher.” Hoffer was, at times, a lumberjack, a gold miner, a migrant crop picker and a lowly washer of dishes in restaurants. His most notable occupation was as a longshoreman at the San Francisco docks. When he was not working, he was reading, and his lack of a formal, academic background led him to read a wide range of books, a much more diverse sampling of authors than the “Approved Reading List” of many institutions of higher learning. Also, since he was self-educated, he was not swayed into the trends of thought prevalent in ivy towers at the time.
Although he claimed to have spent no time in an elementary or high school and never darkened the doorway of a college as a student, for a time he was an adjunct professor at the University of California Berkley.
Hoffer was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Ronald Regan in 1982. That distinction, alone, should make him a topic of interest.
Hoffer’s most famous book was “The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements” (1951), in which he examined the nature of mass movements (everything from Christianity to Communism) and the people who started them and why people followed the originators.
I have five of his books on my “Need to Read” bookshelf. I try to take one of these with me when I expect to be sitting for an unknown length of time in a waiting room.
A sample of Mr. Hoffer’s words? Sure. Some short ones from his “First Things, Last Things:”
“In times of change learners inherit the earth; while the learned find themselves beautifully equipped to deal with a world that no longer exists.”
Another: “Our passionate preoccupation with the sky, the stars, and a God somewhere in outer space is a homing impulse. We are drawn back to where we came from.”
Just one more: “By the time children enter kindergarten they have spent more hours learning about their world from television than they will spend later earning a college degree.”
These should give you something to mull over until next week’s column.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”