Brawley School, East Iredell win championship in Battle of the Books

The Brawley School and East Iredell Elementary School captured the championship in the Iredell-Statesville Schools Battle of the Books competition.
The Brawley School took home the middle school title while East was the champion in the elementary division.
The Battle of the Books involved students reading a set list of books and they then were asked to remember the most minor details. During the competition the students were asked questions which began “In what book …” with their reply being the title and author of the book. The book lists were strategically chosen so that there are at least two books that can have similar characteristics or situations. The details of the question make it specific to one title.
The middle school book list consisted of 22 books and many read some of them twice. This reading is above and beyond their normal class work and activities.
The elementary list consisted of 15 books.
The Brawley team consisted of Tofarati Agbebi, Lily Hansen, Dakota Jackson, Kadynce Jones, Abby Keaton, Peter Kmetzch, Serenity Onyskin, Beckham Prahler, Shravan Regunath, Aida Saake, Peyton Stewart and Reese Wilson. Dana Gillis is the coach.
The East team was Lucy Collins, Britan Derting, Juan Diego, Tatum Fortner, Tilly Gentry, Julia Hogan, Carson Phillips and Dania Sullivan. The coaches are Rita Outen and Kelly Hogan.