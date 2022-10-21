Boys & Girls Club 'Celebrate Our Kids' with stories of success, hope

The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont’s “Celebrate Our Kids” luncheon Thursday was a chance for the organization to show off some of its talents with club members singing and dancing, but also to share stories about the impact the organization has on the children there.

Ameia, the BGCP’s Youth of the Year, told the story of a young girl without a father and rebelling against her mother even as she worked to try to break a cycle of “generational curses” for her daughter.

In time, that anger was turned into something productive as she matured and began helping other young girls at the club.

“I am that young girl in that story, and I’m so thankful for the Boys & Girls Club,” Ameia said.

Another story shared was that of Brianna and Hannah Hincapie and their mother, Leidy Moncada.

While Brianna thanked the club and the many supporters that were gathered there for the fundraiser, her mother had to take a moment to compose herself as she shared how the organization had helped their family with the after-school programs.

“They are well taken care of, everyone here is like family,” Moncada said, as she explained how the Boys & Girls Club helped her daughters mature and watched over them while at the club. “So I am very, very thankful.”

And while North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer wasn’t part of the Boys & Girls Club in Statesville growing up, she could share her story of how the club in Winston-Salem brought stability and joy during a turbulent time in her childhood.

She said some of the memories of the Boys & Girls Club there have come back there in flashes as she has volunteered her time and efforts to the one here in Iredell County.

She smiled and explained how she learned bumper pool at the club, was taught how to make a salad. “While I didn’t know what this foreign green substance they were trying to feed me, all I know is Thousand Island dressing tastes good on it,” she said. But she took a more serious tone as she told those gathered how it provided peace when that was hard to find in her young life when she stepped in the club for the first time.

“With our world crashing around us, with parents fighting and grandparents trying to step in, not knowing where I was going to sleep that night,” Sawyer said. “But knowing I had those smiling faces looking at me, welcoming me even though they were all strangers.”

Sawyer said she made a vow to herself soon after to better herself and, when the time came, be one of those smiling faces and a light in the life of a young person.

Those stories shared helped remind the supporters at the luncheon of the more than 300 children at the Boys & Girls Club they have an impact on, as the organization helps educate them with academics, arts, and life skills while also providing more than 28,000 meals to those kids so far this year.