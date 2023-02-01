Boys and Girls Club to hold Pancake Day - Iredell's Happiest Day fundraiser

The Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont will hold its inaugural Pancake Day – Iredell’s Happiest Day. The event will take place at the Statesville Civic Center on April 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Events like this provide much-needed funding to operate our club, which serves nearly 400 deserving students in grades K –12,” stated Clarissa Young, executive director. Students from 18 local public schools are served at the club’s main campus in South Statesville, as well as the club’s first satellite location at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville.

Event sponsors and volunteers, including “celebrity chefs” from across Iredell County, are being recruited. The event will include a half-and-half drawing as well as goods and services that will be raffled at the event. T-shirts and baseball caps will be available for purchase.

“Our event is not only a major fundraiser for us, it is designed to be a community day. Nothing is better than sharing a meal and enjoying fellowship with neighbors and friends in support of a great cause” said Brady Johnson, director of development.

Thanks to generous donors and the community at large, Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont has served the community since 2007. The club operates a quality afterschool program from 2:30-6:30 p.m. daily. An eight-week summer program is provided from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily when public schools are closed for summer vacation. The club offers all children access to academic tutors, technology classes, character education, visual and performing arts, intermural sports, games and more. All children receive free daily snacks and meals.

Tickets for the event are $9 and will go on sale Feb. 22. Tickets will be available at the club (1001 Cochran St.), from board members and staff, locations around town and on the website at www.piedmontbgc.org. Contact Brady Johnson, director of development for details. Email bjohnson@piedmontbgc.org or by phone at 704-397-2429.