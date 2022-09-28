 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont delivers treats to District Attorney's office

Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont delivers treats to District Attorney’s office Members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont thanked the district attorney’s office for its service Monday. The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont handed out crumbly confections for the Dale Larson Family Day of Caring and Giving and as a way of saying thank you to the Larson family for an unspecified but generous donation to a number of Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

