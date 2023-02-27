More than 300 Dell laptops were distributed to area residents Saturday morning at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont located on Cochran Street in south Statesville. Citizens, ranging from parents with school-age children to senior citizens, braved the cold rain to attend the event, which was sponsored by E2D, a nonprofit from Davidson in Mecklenburg County. The Greater Statesville Rotary Club partnered with BGCP to host the event. Rotarians Bill Wilson and Brian Summers volunteered at the event.

E2D was founded when an enlightened 12-year-old girl asked her parents how her classmates could do their homework without access to computers. It was the next question that sparked the creation of E2D. Franny Millen asked her parents: “What are we going to do about it?”

Ten years have passed since those questions were presented to her parents. Since then, E2D has distributed more than 32,000 computers in and around the Charlotte area.

Pat Millen, Franny’s father, is co-founder and president of E2D. “We are grateful for this new partnership with the Boys & Girls Club and Statesville Rotary. Today’s turnout underscores the need to close the digital device in Statesville,” Millen stated.

“We were delighted to partner with Greater Statesville Rotary and E2D to offer this distribution event for in our community. We look forward to a long-term relationship with both partners.” stated Clarrisa Young, executive director of BGCP.

Recently BGCP was recipient of a grant from the United Way of Iredell County — Endowment for the Future, which provides startup funds to begin Students-in-Training (SiT) at the Boys & Girls Club this spring.

The mission of SiT is to refurbish computers which are donated to BGCP, load those devices with new software and redistribute them to those in need.

Brady Johnson, director of development for BGCP stated, “Working with E2D on this event was inspiring. The event not only reinforced the fact that the digital divide is significant in Iredell County, it also introduced us to a new partner who is willing to help BGCP build our own version of E2D.”

A team from BGCP is planning a visit to the E2D facility in Cornelius later this spring.

A ribbon-cutting for SiT is planned for April.