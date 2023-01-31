Boy Scout Troop 609 spends weekend earning merit badges

Boy Scout Troop 609 of Statesville camped at Camp Grimes near Nebo from Jan. 20-22. Scouts spent the weekend earning merit badges such as Space Exploration, Citizenship in Society and Railroading.

Scouts that earned the Space Exploration Merit Badge learned about space pioneers, spacecraft and rocket engines. Scouts investigated the many aspects of venturing into space and considered how mankind might continue to explore the universe beyond our planet. They also had the opportunity to build and launch their own model rockets.

Scouts that earned the Railroading Merit Badge discovered how trains are used to move freight and passengers. They learned about the history of railroading and safety around trains. In addition, they were able to visit the railroad depot and caboose display in Old Fort, along with safely viewing an actual freight train navigating the many curves and tunnels in the area.

Scoutmaster Jim Mixson said “this weekend was a great opportunity for our Scouts to start off the new year with a great Scouting experience. Our youth leaders did a fantastic job organizing the trip and leading the other Scouts for the entire weekend.”

Troop 609 is sponsored by First ARP Church of Statesville and meets at 7 p.m. on Monday at the troop’s Scout hut located at 2019 Davie Ave. Troop 609 is open to boys and young men, ages 10 and in the fifth grade, or are 11 years old to 17 years of age. For more information, email nctroop609@yahoo.com or call 704-929-5050.