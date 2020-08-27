Bound by faith and a desire to help, two women are starting a movement

Quanda Smith and Pastor Penny Stephens are starting a movement.
Smith, owner of Southern Part of Heaven catering and Stephens, pastor of Jesus Saves ministry and a T-shirt designer with her own business called JM Creative, are seeking to give woman spiritual and emotional support.
They are calling their movement Walk By Faith, and they’re planning to host monthly meetings for women to offer encouragement, support and, most of all, a listening ear for whatever is on the minds of the participants.
Smith, who formed her catering company in the wake of the death of her parents, both due to cancer, said she was looking for a way to heal and to help others in similar circumstances. She and Stephens talked, and came up with Walk By Faith.
Smith said she is not educated in providing support in terms of a degree. “I have a PhD in hurt. I wanted to help people heal, and together we can help each other,” she said.
Smith and Stephens said the goal of Walk By Faith is to promote unity and compassion. Smith said she can provide the emotional support while Stephens tackles the spiritual side of things. “We need to unite. We don’t want division,” Stephens said.
While the initial group that is part of Walk By Faith is a select few that were invited to take part, Smith said, she and Stephens are hoping to expand as time and the COVID-19 virus will allow. The group will eventually begin monthly meetings at the Horizon Church on Signal Hill Drive, Smith said.
Both women said they are thrilled to be able to take action and hopefully make a difference. “We are here and we will do what we can,” Smith said.
