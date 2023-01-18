Boston Marathon bombing survivor to speak at Women's Day Breakfast

When Rebekah Gregory crossed the Boston Marathon finish line, she had no idea her life was about to change forever.

Gregory and her 5-year-old son, Noah, were only three feet away when the first bomb of the 2013 Boston Marathon exploded. Gregory’s legs shielded her son from the massive explosion that killed three and injured more than 260. The Boston Marathon bombing claimed Gregory’s leg, but not her spirit.

Today, Gregory is a motivational speaker, traveling the country and encouraging others to stay positive, never give up, and be the change they wish to see in the world.

And now, nearly 10 years after the Boston Marathon bombing, Gregory is visiting Iredell County to share her emotional and triumphant story through the eyes of a patient, including her detailed account of the day of the Boston Marathon bombing, her extensive recovery time, and everything that led up to the eventual amputation of her left leg below the knee.

Gregory will be sharing her story at the Iredell Health Foundation’s first International Women’s Day Breakfast, benefiting the Women’s Health Fund for Iredell Health System.

Proceeds from the event will assist qualifying women who cannot meet the financial obligation for health and preventive services, such as mammograms, ultrasounds and other diagnostic screenings.

The International Women’s Day Breakfast will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on March 8, at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville. After the breakfast, attendees are welcome to stay for an additional hour for photos and a book signing with Gregory.

The emcee for the breakfast will be Molly Grantham, anchor at WBTV News. Princess Thomas Williams, MD, will also speak on the importance of treating the whole woman, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

“This is a celebration of hope and courage through storytelling. Our hope is this annual breakfast serves as a guide for attendees to navigate challenging times and events,” said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.

Several sponsorship opportunities are available. Individual tickets are $65 per person, and a table of eight is $500. You can purchase your tickets or sponsorship online ihfwomen.org.

For more details about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit ihfwomen.org, email foundation@iredellhealth.org, or call 704-878-7669.