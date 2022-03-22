Books and Buddies: Reading to pets at Iredell Animal Shelter benefits children and animals

As Eli Williams read to the cats and dogs at Iredell County Animal Services, his mother Lindsey Williams explained it was as much about spending time with the animals as it was them seeing how her son responds to the pets there.

“We’ve got a strong reader here that needs to work on reading out loud,” Lindsey said. “And we would love to add a dog to our family.”

The two clearly enjoyed petting and interacting with the dogs and cats, whether inside the facility or taking them outside to play.

The two were part of the “Books & Buddies” reading program.

There is no appointment necessary.

Reading times are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Bring your own book or borrow one and grab a stool. Should you need hours for school service/community service hours, you will need to keep up with those on your own. All children must be accompanied by parent/guardian. Due to space, only one reader at a time is allowed in the cat room.

