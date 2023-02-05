I was in Hickory in a well-known bookseller last Thursday, a favorite place of mine, with the store’s very air full of coffee flavors and ideas from old and new books. You might imagine that if you inhaled a lung-full and your IQ might go up five points. Maybe.

I wandered around the aisles for a few minutes, then moseyed over to the magazines display. And there I saw his face staring at me from a magazine cover. Not the face of Jesus, nor the face of Joe Biden, not the face of former-President Trump, but his face: Him, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, JFK, although with trim grey hair, but still with that Harvard-educated poker face that was about halfway between a smile and frown, sort of a manly Mona Lisa smile. The same look that had taken on Soviet leader Krushchev over the Bay of Pigs fiasco and those Russian ICBMs in “Cuber.”

The enhanced cover photo had him in a conservative black suit complete with his ultra-white dress non-button-down collar and black tie. He had an “All Business” look about him; a confident look.

JFK would be how old now? Well, he was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, in 1917, so … he’d be 106 years old! Could that be right? I rechecked my math. I came up with 106 again. On the magazine cover he looks pretty good — make that damned good — for 106.

“OK, Fat Man,” his eyes seemed to say to the Soviet Premiere, “You really want to play chicken over the fate of the whole world?”

The early 1960s. Maybe you had to be here. There were options then. There was the Peace Corps. There was “The First Family,” 1962 comedy LP album, a spoof on what was later revered as “Camelot.” My family had a copy of the LP disc, and even though I suspect that my father voted for Nixon, Dad played the comedy album for visitors to our home and laughed with them over comic impressionist Vaughn Meader’s Massachusetts-inspired accent. It was said to be “a good-natured parody.”

When I look at the altered photo of the 35th president, I get a feeling that something that could have been great was stolen from us, snatched away like the work of a pickpocket in a crowd.

Alternative history, or “alt-history” is an interesting literary genre, a sort of cross between real history and sci-fi.

Some “alt-history” possibilities besides speculating on what if Kennedy had not been shot on Elm Street (the REAL nightmare on Elm Street) near the grassy knoll in Dallas: What if Hitler had succeeded in invading England? What if a Chinese fleet had made it to what we now call “America” years before Columbus bumped into the West Indies?

This is not a cheap magazine; published in the U.K. it cost me $19.99, with tax. But I received several B&N gift cards from Christmas, and this single issue will keep my mind busy longer than a novel. The magazine even suggests calling itself a “bookazine.”

Nov. 22, 1963, was a pivotal date in American history, like 9/11/2001 or Jan. 28, 1986, for the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy.

Back to “11/22/63,” which also happens to be the name of a Stephen King alt-history novel about a man who goes back in time to Dallas on the fateful day and tries to, well, he tries to alter things just a little.

Well, can HISTORY be changed? I don’t know, but I do know, from my reading on historical subjects for the better part of half a century, that many of history’s big events were near things: turning points, that could have easily turned the other way, and then where would we be?

Ask yourself: What if Britain had beaten the stuffing out of the rebelling American colonists back circa 1776? After all, it was the Brits who had the best-trained and supplied army, the best navy in the world and a government already in business. The French could have had second thoughts about backing out ancestors, or North Atlantic storms could have delayed the French arrival and then the Battle of Yorktown would have turned out very differently, n’est ce pas?

And what if the first Atomic Bomb dropped on Japan had turned out to be a dud? Now that, friends, would make an interesting novel, especially if the Japanese military shared the undetonated A-Bomb with their allies, the Nazis, who had the V-2 rocket.

What if the so-called guard at Ford’s Theatre in April 1865 had remained at his post instead of going to a tavern and the guard had stopped, searched and arrested John Wilkes Booth before the actor carried out his portion of the nefarious plan?

Lincoln, presumably, would not have been assassinated, would have presided over Reconstruction and the re-admission to the Union of the Southern states, perhaps in a gentler manner than that of the Radical Republicans.

Consider what the ramifications of that change might have been. What would the ripple effect have been on Black culture, post-war Southern white politics, and civil rights legislation?

Not all is highly serious, epic drama in the bookazine. One scenario, for example, poses the question of what would have happened had the Beatles not gotten together in Liverpool in the late 1950s.

Yes, I agree that $19.99 (plus tax) is a lot to pay for a magazine, even one of 159 pages with great illustrations, but I try to think of it as a full-sized book with a very flimsy book cover. There is enough variety of scenarios (53 of them) to lure the most casual armchair time-traveler. And there are many maps, photos, some period and some combined by something like Photoshop into could-have been photographs. The authors of the scenarios are a varied lot of expert historians.

The editors, Jack Parsons and Hannah Westlake, have also conveniently contributed a select list of novels that use alt-history, which the casual reader may not have known. One such is Harry Turtledove’s “Guns of the South,” in which the Confederacy gets hold of shipments of Russian AK-47 automatic assault rifles prior to the Battle of Gettysburg. Mr. Turtledove has made a career of writing interesting, semi-plausible alt-history novels.

Altogether, this bookazine, makes for a pleasant romp through familiar, yet subtly different, landscapes.