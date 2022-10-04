 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville native's debut novel

Book launch for Statesville native's debut novel set for Thursday

A book launch for “The House on Dead Man’s Curve,” written by Statesville native Jason Roach, will be held Thursday.

 Photo used with permission

“The House on Dead Man’s Curve” — the debut novel by Jason Roach — was written over the past year and inspired by personal paranormal experiences throughout the author’s life. A paranormal investigator himself, Roach provides a captivating story that keeps readers wanting more. The book is edited by Lynn Picknett — co-author of “The Templar Revelation,” which was Dan Brown’s inspiration for “The Da Vinci Code.” The eBook, paperback and hardcover are available on Amazon.

A book launch is planned for Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St. The public is invited to attend.

“The House on Dead Man’s Curve” — set in the author’s hometown of Statesville and broken up into seven days and nights — details the activities of two paranormal investigators and the paranormal evidence they gather while on the investigation of a lifetime — a week’s stay at a supposedly haunted Airbnb located in the center of Dead Man’s Curve.

It all comes to a head on Halloween when the two investigators find themselves in a paranormal nightmare and race to escape the horrors of Dead Man’s Curve.

Roach is a core member of the Association of Paranormal Study where he has written several blogs. His enthusiasm for the paranormal and personal experiences inspired him to write this fictional tale.

As a guest at ConCarolinas and GalaxyCon, he provided insight on panels and gave presentations on the paranormal. He is in the process of opening his own publishing company catering towards LGBTQIA+ authors. He enjoys traveling and visiting all things paranormal.

For more information, visit www.AuthorJasonRoach.com.

If you would purchase The House on Dead Man’s Curve, you can do so at this link https://geni.us/thodmcbook.

