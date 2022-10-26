Bomb threat forces evacuation of Iredell Hall of Justice, district attorney's office

A call concerning the possibility of explosive devices at the Iredell County Hall of Justice and District Attorney’s office resulted in more than 100 people being evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in this case, and obtained surveillance photos of a man throwing a handheld computer into a dumpster, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Around 2:20 p.m. a phone call was received by a staff member at the Iredell County Clerk of Court’s office stating that there were explosive devices in the hall of justice and district attorney’s office. Campbell said the caller — a man — indicated the devices were planted due to a family member recently being sentenced to prison.

Deputies and Criminal Investigation Division detectives responded and evacuated both buildings.

Once the buildings were secured, the sheriff’s office utilized explosive detection canines to search the buildings to locate any explosives. After a thorough search, deputies determined there were no explosive devices present, and both buildings were deemed safe for citizens and employees to enter.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office began investigating the threat by interviewing the person who received the phone call and other witnesses at the scene. The investigators determined the phone call came in on a voiceover IP number, meaning the call came from an electronic device utilizing public Wi-Fi signal. The Wi-Fi signal originated at a business on North Center Street, Campbell said.

Criminal investigators immediately responded to the business and gathered video surveillance footage of a white male throwing a handheld computer tablet into a dumpster. The tablet was recovered and is being processed for evidence. Investigators then went to another business across the street and obtained even more video footage of this same person, Campbell said.

This man walked to the parking lot of the courthouse and got into a light-colored SUV and drove away before deputies responded and secured the area.

If you know this person or have seen the vehicle, call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.