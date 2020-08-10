Body of missing man located about a mile from his home

The search for a missing man ended Monday evening when his body was found about a mile from his home, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Curtis Allen Wuellner, 50, was found in a heavily wooded area, Campbell said.
He said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are awaiting word from the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
The sheriff’s office, volunteer fire departments and Iredell Search and Rescue combed the area around Wuellner’s home both on land and water since he was reported missing Saturday evening. He was last seen Friday night.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Wuellner family,” Campbell said in a news release Monday night.
