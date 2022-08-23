Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident

A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Campbell said the Skid-Steer was totally submerged when emergency personnel arrived on the scene Monday. One deputy did go into the lagoon in an attempt to rescue Stamey, who was inside the cab of the Skid-Steer, Campbell said, but he was unable to reach the machine.
Crews from West Iredell, Statesville and Charlotte fire departments, along with the Iredell Rescue Squad, Iredell Emergency Management and Iredell EMS, all responded to the call.
Campbell called the death of Stamey “a tragic accident.”
Stamey Farms has been a fixture in Iredell County for many years.