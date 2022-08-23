 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Stamey dies in 'tragic' farming accident

300695087_393501096203014_3281649195881762212_n.jpg

Bob Stamey died in an accident at this lagoon on his farm Monday.

 Photo used with permission

A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.

Robert Stamey, 76, died Monday evening when the Skid-Steer he was operating slid into a waste lagoon at Stamey Farms, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said the Skid-Steer was totally submerged when emergency personnel arrived on the scene Monday. One deputy did go into the lagoon in an attempt to rescue Stamey, who was inside the cab of the Skid-Steer, Campbell said, but he was unable to reach the machine.

Crews from West Iredell, Statesville and Charlotte fire departments, along with the Iredell Rescue Squad, Iredell Emergency Management and Iredell EMS, all responded to the call.

Campbell called the death of Stamey “a tragic accident.”

Stamey Farms has been a fixture in Iredell County for many years.

Study: Nearly all marine species face extinction due to emissions

